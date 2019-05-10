THURSDAY
9:59 a.m. — Staff at the Morrow Education Center, 240 Columbia Lane, Irrigon, reported a 13-year-old student steals items from other students. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office talked to the school staff, who will deal with the problem on their end and follow up next week with the school resource officer.
12:10 p.m. — Pendleton emergency services responded to a 911 call about a male who fell onto the railroad tracks on Southwest Emigrant Avenue.
3:45 p.m. — Hermiston police took a report for an assault on the 900 block of West Orchard Avenue.
5:48 p.m. — A resident on Heck Lane, Umatilla, reported their dogs were missing.
6 p.m. — A resident of Depot Lane, Irrigon, asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to conduct extra patrols during certain times due to criminal mischief and missing property.
8:46 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the Rudy Rada Skatepark, 101 Northgate, on a 911 call about a male screaming in the restroom.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marion Ivan Taylor III, 59, of Irrigon, for domestic violence assault and on a warrant for failure to appear.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Kregg William Kinder, 55, of Pendleton, for second-degree trespassing and felony methamphetamine possession.
•Pendleton police arrested Andrew Joseph Hauser, 25, of Pilot Rock, for felony possession of meth and heroin and second-degree criminal mischief.
