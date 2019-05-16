THURSDAY
7:47 a.m. — A resident of Southwest 13th Street, Pendleton, reported a theft. A second theft was reported at 12:38 p.m. at a residence on Southwest 30th Street.
9:38 a.m. — A resident of North Juniper Canyon Road, Helix, reported a theft to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
11:12 a.m. — Two vehicle break-ins were reported by residents of East Jennie Avenue, Hermiston. A theft was also reported at 12:38 p.m. by a resident of East Highland Avenue. Hermiston police took reports in the three cases.
11:35 a.m. — Another theft complaint was called in to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, from Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:12 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a reported assault at Southeast Fifth Street and Byers Avenue.
1:19 p.m. — A woman driving eastbound on Interstate 84 lost control of her vehicle due to standing water on the road near milepost 228, spun out and hit a guardrail, coming to an uncontrolled stop in the roadway. No injuries were reported, no citations were issued and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
2:58 p.m. — Another assault was reported in Pendleton, this time at Denny’s Restaurant, 610 Tutuilla Road.
7:41 p.m. — A backpack was reported stolen from the Pendleton Little League Park, 1927 S.E. Byers Ave.
9:11 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast Byers Avenue for a report of shots fired.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Oregon State Police arrested William Murphy Sheridan, 71, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and reckless driving.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Jonathan Thomas Tate, 21, of Pendleton, for assault and domestic abuse.
•Pendleton police arrested Dylan Levi Eddens, 21, for attempted unlawful use of weapon.
•Milton-Freewater police arrested David James Smylie, 50, for DUII (alcohol).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.