Wednesday, Nov. 9
2 a.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy checked the area of Southeast Fourth Street and Idaho Avenue, Irrigon, for loud music due to a number of unfounded complaints. A caller reported the male turns down the volume when deputies drive by.
8:10 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report of graffiti at Nugent Park on Eighth Street, then soon after found more graffiti at Stephens Avenue and Powerline Road, and later even more graffiti on Eighth Street.
9:55 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to South Broad Street, Weston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
3:03 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of someone breaking into a vehicle.
3:14 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Sevein Water Association Vineyards on Seven Hills Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of an armed subject.
5:08 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 900 block of Southgate on a report of an assault.
6:40 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to Stanfield Sto-N-Lok, on West Coe Avenue, on a report of a burglary.
7:10 p.m. — A caller on Southeast 13th Place, Irrigon, reported a male came to her residence and was trying to take a child and assaulted a female. The caller reported hiding in a bathroom with one child while the male and female were inside the residence. The caller did not know where a second child was that the male tried to take. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
7:28 p.m. — A resident at North Cemetery Drive and Highway 74, Ione, reported seeing a male and female at her property looking for fuel. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded but did not see anyone suspicious.
Thursday, Nov. 10
1:42 a.m. — A caller on Linden Way, Heppner, reported someone threw something and it hit her. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded, determined there was no crime and deescalated the situation.
6:37 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 207 in Echo, after receiving a call for an agency assist from Oregon State Police to help with a traffic stop involving stolen firearms. Oregon State Police said they would be detaining the driver.
7:55 a.m. — Local emergency services responded to Highway 730, Boardman, for a two-vehicle T-bone crash. Oregon State Police took the lead. One person declined an ambulance ride to a local hospital.
9:36 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1500 block of Northeast 10th Street on a report of a burglary.
12:49 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Pendleton Fire Station No. 1 on a report of a domestic disturbance.
12:50 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Walmart after receiving a theft complaint. Police made an arrest.
1:33 p.m. — The Morrow County school resource officer spoke to students at A.C. Houghton Elementary School, Irrigon, about things they should not bring to school.
1:33 p.m. — Pendleton Police Department took a report regarding the Altrusa contact info being altered on the posters for the upcoming fundraiser.
4:43 p.m. — An Irrigon resident reported the theft of political Morrow County commissioner recall signs from property off Highway 730 across from the skate park.
8:02 p.m. — A caller at an Amazon facility on Lewis and Clark Drive, Boardman, reported her daughter’s father came to the worksite and threatened her.
Arrests, citations
Nov. 9
Oregon State Police arrested Connor Jackson Allen, 22, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Nov. 10
Pendleton police arrested Seth Jokinen, 42, of Pendleton, for vehicle theft, hit-and-run causing injury, driving while suspended/revoked and on four warrants for failure to appear.
Police later arrested Erica J. Kidwell, 29, who was the passenger with Jokinen. Kidwell is in the Umatilla County Jail for refusing to assist police and on a felony probation violation.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesus Alejandro Cardenas Garcia, 44, for hindering prosecution.
