Wednesday, Nov. 16
12:35 p.m. — A caller on Kangaroo Court Lane, Irrigon, reported her neighbor's husky jumped the fence and attacked her boxer dog. The caller stated she was not home at the time but was available via phone, and her mother was at the home. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded.
1:12 p.m. — A caller at Umatilla High School reported the theft of all the copper from the cooling tower between the high school and the middle school. Umatilla Police Department took a report.
1:37 p.m. — A caller on Northwest Tumbleweed Boulevard in Irrigon, reported an elderly man was in the front yard and had a large gash on his head. Morrow County sheriff's deputies and the Irrigon ambulance responded to conduct a welfare check on the man, who ended up declining any medical services.
7:50 p.m. — A caller on Old Highway 320 in Echo, reported hearing gunshots. Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded.
Thursday, Nov. 17
6:38 a.m. — A caller at the Sinclair on West Main Street in Lexington, reported their black-and-white border collie was missing. The caller stated the dog may have jumped out of his pickup between Heppner and Ione, possibly when he stopped for gas in Lexington. He stated the dog was wearing a collar but had no tag.
6:40 a.m. — A 911 caller on Northeast Elm and Northeast Sixth streets in Pilot Rock reported a car accident. The caller stated the driver was trapped in a purple Ford F150. Emergency services responded.
7:39 a.m. — Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded to Fuller Cyn Lane and Highway 74 in Heppner for a Honda Civic that hit a fire hydrant.
10:34 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to Echo City Hall on a report of someone in the lobby causing a disturbance with the clerk.
2:21 p.m. — Umatilla police took a report about graffiti at Sixth Street and Umatilla River Road.
5:38 p.m. — A resident at Riverside Mobil Court, Irrigon, reported her spouse was physical with her and still at the residence. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded and arrested a 41-year-old man for misdemeanor harassment.
Arrests, Citations
Nov. 16
Milton-Freewater police arrested Alexis Gutierrez Lara, 22, for first-degree burglary, harassment, first-degree criminal trespass and on several warrants.
Nov. 17
A 911 caller at 2:26 a.m. reported a man with a knife was making threats at Driftwood RV Resort, Boardman. Police responded and arrested Jose Armando Tinoco, 25, for second-degree assault and three counts each of menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
Hermiston police arrested John Dario Godinez, 64, for felony driving while suspended and on a felony probation violation.
