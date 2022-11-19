Wednesday, Nov. 16

12:35 p.m. — A caller on Kangaroo Court Lane, Irrigon, reported her neighbor's husky jumped the fence and attacked her boxer dog. The caller stated she was not home at the time but was available via phone, and her mother was at the home. Morrow County sheriff's deputies responded.

