Wednesday, Nov. 17
12:58 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a 43-year-old man on Marshall Loop, Boardman, was having difficulty breathing but left the hospital and has COVID-19.
6:41 a.m. — A 911 caller reported an older male relative in Irrigon was suffering from mental duress and threatening self harm.
9:37 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a theft of an electric motor for irrigation pumps from Washington Lane, Irrigon.
9:49 a.m. — A caller reported a theft at Leprechaun Insurance, 2415 N. First St., Hermiston.
10:29 a.m. — Pendleton police assisted with a broken gas main on Southeast Sixth Street.
1:02 p.m. — A resident on North First Street, Hermiston, reported someone posted online that he “did a bunch of things” he did not do and now he is being harassed and a “lynch mob” is out after him.
2:52 p.m. — Milton-Freewater police responded to a report of a vehicle that hit a parked vehicle on the 700 block of South Main Street, and the driver took off on foot. Police soon arrested Crystal Dawn Williamson Burke, 40, for hit-and-run, reckless driving and on a Milton-Freewater Municipal Court warrant and on a felony warrant out of Benton County, Washington.
4:30 p.m. — A 911 caller on Leezer Avenue, Echo, reported a tree was on fire and it may be close to a house, but the source of the fire was not visible.
4:33 p.m. — A Pendleton resident asked to speak to an officer about her mother assaulting her. Police took a report.
10:50 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a semitrailer blocking an exit on Interstate 84 at Boardman. A deputy looked but did not find the semi.
Thursday, Nov. 18
2:06 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a semitrailer heading west on Interstate 84 at Boardman that was driving all over the road. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy stopped the big rig and warned the driver for failure to maintain the lane. The deputy also advised the driver to pull over and get some rest.
7:04 a.m. — A caller reported an older man was at J & D’s Food Mart, 111 S.W. Birch St., Pilot Rock, and appeared to be disoriented and had bruises and dried blood on his face. The caller also said the man was in the store and drinking coffee.
7:18 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a site on Southeast Third Street on a report of the theft of a red Oldsmobile Alero with Washington plates.
9:44 a.m. — A Heppner resident on West Willow View Drive asked to speak to a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy about items missing from her home.
10:31 a.m. — Umatilla police and other emergency services responded to Riverwood Court for a vehicle crash with no injuries in front of a residence.
12:23 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 200 block of Northeast Third Street on a report of a burglary.
4:25 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on Diagonal Road, Hermiston.
7:03 p.m. — An ambulance responded to the Lamb Weston West Plant, 600 Columbia Ave. N.E., Boardman, for a 40-year-old female with a broken arm.
9:27 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about six black cows on Highway 74 at Cecil Lane, Ione. The sheriff’s office contacted the cattle’s owner, who has someone try to round-up the bovines.
Arrests, citations
Nov. 17
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Rodrick Kainen Edmiston, 26, for dangerous drugs, criminal activity in drugs and theft.
• Hermiston police arrested Jose Antonio Rosales, 25, for vehicle theft, second-degree theft, violating parole and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Pendleton police arrested Thomas Benard Patt, 59, for first-degree theft, fraud by credit card and identity theft.
Nov. 18
• The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jessica Marie Jones, 38, for felony fourth-degree assault and two counts of harassment.
• Pendleton police arrested Jonathan James Patrick McCarty, 25, for vehicle theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.