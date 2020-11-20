WEDNESDAY
8:48 a.m. — Police responded to a reported hit-and-run on Southwest Frazer Avenue in Pendleton.
12:04 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Highway 339 in Milton-Freewater.
1:51 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Vista Village on Southwest Houtama Road in Pendleton.
4:14 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Couse Creek Road in Milton-Freewater.
5:47 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Pendleton Square Apartments 1 on Southwest 28th Drive.
THURSDAY
12:34 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at St. George Plaza on Southeast Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
1:15 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a fire on Northeast Ninth Street in Irrigon.
4:11 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Walla Walla River Road in Milton-Freewater.
4:51 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Glendening Street in Stanfield.
7:44 p.m. — Police responded to the report of shots fired at the corner of Baggett Lane and Sagebrush Road in Hermiston.
11:43 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northeast 12th Street in Hermiston.
FRIDAY
9:33 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Linda Avenue in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Pendleton police arrested Liliana Guzman, 20, on three counts, including one felony count of criminal mischief and one felony count of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
•Pendleton Police arrested Chase Fritz, 20, on four counts, including one felony count of first-degree burglary.
