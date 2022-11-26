12:26 a.m. — A caller at Glen Haven Apartments, Heppner, reported a neighbor has a guest who is “blasting a stereo” but telling the person to turn it down will “cause further issues.”
8:45 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1700 block of Southwest Kidder Circle on a report of a burglary.
1:49 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southeast Sixth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance involving a mother who was assaulted by her son.
3:09 p.m. — A man came into the Hermiston Police Department, dropped off a bag full of white substances and asked the police to dispose of it.
3:16 p.m. — A resident in Irrigon called 911 to report a 70-year-old man had a fever and was going in and out of consciousness.
10:06 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 400 block of Southwest Eighth Street on a report of a burglary.
Thursday, Nov. 24
6:01 p.m. — A juvenile in Irrigon reported his mother was not well and asked for emergency medical help. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and ambulance out of Irrigon reported and took the patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
8:08 p.m. — A resident at Green Acres RV Park, Irrigon, reported her fiance was “intoxicated and trashing” her trailer.
9:02 p.m. — A caller reported people with a drone were next to the road and North Main and May streets, Heppner, and almost hit her car. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office checked but did not find anyone.
11:34 p.m. — Local emergency agencies responded to the Sinclair Station in Boardman on a 911 call about a person who appeared to have been beaten outside the station’s store and was walking away.
Arrests, citations
Nov. 25
Umatilla police arrested Norberto Salas Rafael, 56, for fourth-degree assault and harassment.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Brandon Eligh Stapleton, 21, for fourth-degree assault, harassment and resisting arrest.
Hermiston police arrested Heladio Pablo Ordonez, 21, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), driving while suspended/revoked and on a warrant for failure to appear and for violating probation.
Hermiston police arrested Nathaniel James Curtis Ramble, 22, for first-degree arson and second-degree theft.
