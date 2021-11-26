10:37 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 700 block of Southwest 28th Street on a report of a burglary.
11:41 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 100 block of Southeast Court Avenue on a report of a burglary.
12:03 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1500 block of Southeast Byers Avenue on a report of a burglary.
4:13 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 800 block of South Highway 395 on a report of an assault.
10:44 p.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy told a female at the Don Baxter Skate Park, 8 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon, that the park was closed.
Thursday, Nov. 25
3:20 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1700 block of North First Street on a report of an assault.
8:35 a.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident reported the theft of a gray 2005 four-door Chevrolet Colbalt from the 400 block of Willow Street.
2:29 p.m. — A caller on Southeast Seventh Street, Irrigon, reported youths were jumping from the roof of a property under construction. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy spoke with the juveniles and notified their parents.
Arrests, citations
Nov. 24
• The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron Wesley Carper, 37, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
• The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garrett Lee Holley, 25, for third-degree escape, misdemeanor and felony fleeing and reckless driving.
Nov. 25
• Milton-Freewater police responded to the 300 block of Northeast 11th Avenue and subsequently arrested Richard Franklin Kendall, 67, of Milton-Freewater, for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
