8:58 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to Krome Diesel Repair on a report of an assault.
1:30 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a burglary at North Star Storage Units, Hermiston.
2:03 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to South Main Street and Southwest Goodwin Avenue on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
4:46 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of the theft of a vehicle at Force Majeure Vineyards, Milton-Freewater.
6:39 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Motel 6, off Southwest Tutuilla Road, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:55 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Emigrant Avenue on a report of people “screaming and yelling” on the corner. Police issued a warning.
10:31 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Walmart on a report of theft. Police made an arrest.
11:53 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to North Ott Road, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
Thursday, Nov. 3
3:19 a.m. — A caller reported his brother stole money from his father in Irrigon.
3:47 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of an assault.
7:36 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft on Mader Lane, Milton-Freewater.
10:09 a.m. — Pilot Rock police received a report of a fight at Pilot Rock High School.
3:23 p.m. — A caller reported an assault at Cold Springs Reservoir, Stanfield.
3:47 p.m. — A resident on John Day Street, Umatilla, reported aggressive dogs live behind her are frequently at large.
4:37 p.m. — A caller at Sage Brush Apartments, Boardman, reported her sister’s ex-boyfriend tried to attack her. Police responded and arrested a man for resisting arrest.
Friday, Nov. 4
12:43 a.m. — Emergency services responded to the Pilot Travel Center, Stanfield, for a semitrailer on fire.
Arrests, citations Nov. 2
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Louis Spargo, 39, for 11 counts of violating a restraining order.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dakota James Kishpaugh, 22, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving following a vehicle crash at Paterson Ferry Road and Interstate 84, Boardman.
