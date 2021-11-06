8 a.m. — A resident at Riverview Mobile Home Park, 1370 E. Highway 730, Irrigon, reported a large black German shepherd scared her son and tried to come after him. The caller said she knows where the dog lives.
9:52 a.m. — A resident on North First Street, Hermiston, asked to speak to an officer about a neighbor throwing trash over the fence in a pile.
11:28 a.m. — A caller asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to talk to an Irrigon resident about the threats he is making against state and federal employees.
11:46 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1300 block of Manzanita Place on a report of a disturbance.
12:15 p.m. — A caller at Northwest Gale and Center streets, Heppner, reported a dog was a nuisance. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded, found the dog’s owner and gave him a verbal warning for keeping a dog that is a public nuisance.
8:59 p.m. — A resident on Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon, reported someone may have tried breaking into her home.
9:03 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1100 block of Southwest 33rd Street on a report of a burglary.
10:31 p.m. — — Pendleton police responded to the 4200 block of Southwest Vista Avenue on a report of a burglary.
Thursday, Nov. 4
8:26 a.m. — Emergency services responded to East Punkin Center Road and Northeast Chart Street Extension for a black 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander that rolled and ended up in a ditch.
10:25 a.m. — A resident on Kunze Lane, Boardman, reported he set off pest control foggers that set off the smoke detector, so there was no need to respond if the security company calls.
12:05 p.m. — A caller on McKay Drive, Pendleton, reported a burglary. A Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
2:16 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1300 block of North First Street on a report of an assault.
3:05 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Wenatchee Street on a report of five youths fighting.
3:26 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the first block of Southwest Dorion Avenue on a report of a burglary.
5:11 p.m. — The Irrigon firefighters responded to the Irrigon Fish Hatchery, 74135 Riverview Lane, Irrigon, on a report of a brush pile 40-feet by 40-feet that restarted burning due to wind. Firefighters extinguished the burn.
10:29 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to Reservoir Road, Stanfield, on a 911 report of a domestic disturbance.
Arrests, citations
Oct. 3
Boardman police arrested Jose Velasquez Guiterrez for felony hit-and-run.
