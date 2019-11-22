THURSDAY
2:23 a.m.— A man on Short Road in Irrigon called the Morrow County Sheriff's Office to report his brother was refusing to leave the home, and their argument was getting physical. Boardman Police Department and MCSO responded.
8:58 a.m.— Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle occurred on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
10:51 a.m.— At Agri Northwest on Paterson Ferry Road in Irrigon, theft and illegal dumping were reported.
2:55 p.m.— The Morrow County Sheriff's Office was unable to locate a silver Honda in Boardman. The vehicle may have contained infant children who were not wearing seat belts.
5:15 p.m.— The Hermiston Police Department was unable to locate a fight that reportedly occurred on Southwest 11th Street.
5:38 p.m.— Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle occurred on Diagonal Road in Hermiston.
5:40 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
6:41 p.m.— A possible drunk driver was spotted on Highway 730 in Umatilla.
8:49 p.m.— On Wagon Wheel Loop in Irrigon, a domestic disturbance occurred between juvenile siblings.
11:45 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest 12th Street in Hermiston.
