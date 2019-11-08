THURSDAY
9:40 a.m. — A resident on Cliff Street, Umatilla, reported a burglary at his house.
10:34 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1500 block of West Highland Avenue on a report of an assault.
11:54 a.m. — Pendleton police handled a call for drug activity at the Dollar Tree, 1700 S.W. Court Ave.
2:32 p.m. — A resident of Pendleton Riverside Apartments, 1300 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton, reported being harassed by the upstairs neighbor.
3:01 p.m. — A caller told the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office a male was sleeping in a silver Ford Focus at Butler Grade and Stateline roads, Milton-Freewater. A co-worker approached the same person earlier and he sped off and stopped about a mile away.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trista Dawn Sicard, 32, of Boardman, for first-degree forgery.
•Oregon State Police cited Matthew Robert Pinder, 62, of Ashland, for harassing wildlife. State police reported a trooper at about 3:15 p.m. at U.S. Forest Service roads 5212 and 52 saw Pinder fire a handgun from the passenger window of a pickup at a group of turkeys.
He claimed he aimed high and was not trying to shoot the birds, according to state police. That didn’t stop the trooper from giving him the criminal citation.
•Hermiston police arrested Rogelio Silva, 27, for third-degree theft, unlawful possession of oxycodone (a felony) and carrying concealed weapons.
