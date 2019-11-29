WEDNESDAY
1:25 a.m. — An assault occurred on Water Street in Weston.
3:00 p.m. — In the Pendleton Bi-Mart, a dog was running loose through the store.
3:29 p.m. — On Southeast Byers Street in Pendleton, a man was punching a woman.
4:46 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a drunk driver on Southeast Court Avenue.
8:20 p.m. — Another drunk driver was reported in Pendleton on Southwest 12th Street.
9:30 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Hailey Avenue in Pendleton.
10:30 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
10:35 p.m. — A woman was banging on the doors and windows of the Pendleton Warming station.
THURSDAY
7:04 a.m. — On Interstate 84 near Boardman, 10 or so cows were loose on the road.
4:19 p.m. — A shop on Southeast 13th Place in Irrigon was burglarized.
4:19 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Rome Street in Boardman.
8:01 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Fourth Street in Pendleton.
10:50 p.m. — A fight occurred between a family in Umatilla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.