THURSDAY
7:45 a.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
4:41 p.m.— On Southwest Birch Place in Pilot Rock, a fight occurred.
11:07 p.m.— Unauthorized use of a vehicle occurred on Northwest Minor Street in Heppner when a blue Dodge Ram 2500 was taken from a woman’s residence.
11:23 p.m.— During a building check on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston, police made an arrest.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
•Leila Renee Rogers, 56, was lodged at the Umatilla County jail for two counts of unlawful delivery of a marijuana item.
Friday
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Drion Mark Donner, 30, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and two probation violations.
