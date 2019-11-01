THURSDAY
12:15 a.m. - An Irrigon family on Southeast Utah Avenue reported kicking out a relative, who was banging on the door and may have had a knife. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded, but the person left the area. Family members said if he returned they would for law enforcement and go to court for a restraining order.
6:11 a.m. - Stanfield police received a report of a burglary at the Stanfield School District, 1120 N. Main St., Stanfield.
11:37 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary on the 53900 block of Summers Lane, Milton-Freewater.
12:03 p.m. - A Hermiston resident told police she has been receiving multiple scam calls about her Social Security number and warrants for her arrest. She said she wanted police to be aware of the scam.
1 p.m. - Hermiston police received a complaint about animal neglect at a home on South First Street past Highland Avenue at the four-way stop near Hodge Park. The tipster reported a dog there has no food, no shelter and the water dish is “nasty and black.” The person asked police to check on the dog.
1:06 p.m. - A caller reported a burglary in progress on the 29900 block of Buffalo Lane, Stanfield.
9:09 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a brush fire on North Water Street, Weston, near the creek.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Josue Eduardo Millan, 25, of Hermiston, for felony fleeing.
•Oregon State Police arrested an Irrigon teen and then released him following a traffic stop for reckless driving and reckless endangering.
According to state police, Tanner Joshua Mills, 19, drove a blue Subaru Impala at 114 mph in a 40 mph zone near Hermiston, then passed two vehicles in no-passing zones and slowed to 67 mph in a 35 mph zone.
State police stopped the car on the southbound side of Powerline Road near milepost 4 and took Mills into custody, only to soon release him to his mother in lieu of booking him in jail.
The Subaru’s owner and one other person were in the car, and the owner drove it away.
State police plan to forward a report to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office to consider the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.