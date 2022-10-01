Wednesday, Sept. 28
6:53 a.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Northwest Elder Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:36 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report of graffiti at the Masonic Lodge, 720 Seventh St.
8:58 a.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of graffiti at the Irrigon Elementary School, 490 S.E. Wyoming Ave., Irrigon.
12:44 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to McKenzie Park at West Orchard Avenue and South First Street on a report of an assault. Police made arrests.
4:21 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a burglary at the Boise Cascade chip mill off Roxbury Road, Umatilla.
4:24 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 500 block of Southeast Third Street on a call about a burglary. Police took a report.
5:28 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Vista Trailer Park, 1800 N.E. 10th St., Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
7:48 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Brandon Street, Irrigon, reported her ex threatened to break her ukulele. She said she was distraught because it is a memento of her mother. She called back and reported there was no need to send law enforcement because a relative was picking up the instrument.
10:44 p.m. — A Boardman officer checked out the area of Faler Road and Hood Avenue for possible gunshots or fireworks.
11:30 pm. — Hermiston police responded to the 400 block of East Sunset Drive on a call about a burglary.
11:46 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to South Barbara Street on a report of an assault.
11:48 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Northeast 10th Street and East Theater Lane, Hermiston, on a report of a car crash. The vehicle was on its roof and the male driver was standing outside, uninjured.
Thursday, Sept. 29
7:13 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Cherry Street on a report of an aggressive dog.
11:44 a.m. — A caller said last week he and his wife were in Heppner Family Foods, 238 N. Main St., Heppner, and a man that is about 6 feet, 7 inches tall was looking at his wife’s pants. The caller said he wanted the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to be on the lookout for the man.
2:06 p.m. — A 911 caller on Vansycle Road, Helix, reported the power lines were down.
2:48 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a fight at Southwest Seventh Street and West Orchard Avenue. Officers did not find anyone fighting.
5:49 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Greenwood Street, Irrigon, reported a neighbor’s dog jumped the fence and attacked her dog. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and issued a warning.
7:30 p.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Southwest Birch Place on a report of a domestic disturbance.
7:39 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Cherry Street on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 29
Pendleton police arrested Cody James Gay, 25, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
