5:53 a.m. — A 911 caller reported the theft of a vehicle on North First Street, Hermiston. Police responded.
10:37 a.m. — A caller to the Hermiston Police Department stated that he and three of his friends want to “play with their Nerf guns that look realistic in a city park in Hermiston.” The caller wanted to know if this would cause any problems. The Hermiston Police Department advised.
11:57 a.m. — Milton-Freewater residents on the 300 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue reported the theft of their vehicle within the last four months while they were out of town.
10:49 a.m. — A man came into the Hermiston Police Department lobby to report that yesterday morning around 10:45 a.m. he was driving at Northwest 11th and West Elm avenues and believes he tapped a pedestrian who was on an electric scooter with his car while driving.
1:25 p.m. — Umatilla police took a report of graffiti on Sixth Street.
11:46 p.m. — A 911 caller on Northeast Riverside Avenue, Pendleton, reported hearing shots fired. Police responded.
Thursday, Oct. 13
9:10 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report of graffiti at Eighth Street.
9:40 a.m. — A person came into the Pendleton Police Department to report the theft of an “elk cart,” a tow behind self-built trailer. Police took a report.
11 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to South First Street on a report of a parent upset about the school dress code and causing a scene.
11:47 p.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest Birch Place, Pilot Rock, reported the theft of a vehicle. Police responded.
Arrest, citations
Oct. 12
Hermiston police arrested Marko Douglas McCarroll, 50, for possession of a stolen vehicle, driving with a suspended/revoked license, driving while uninsured and illegal display/switching license plates.
Oct. 13
Pendleton police arrested Allen Mack Smith, 82, of Pendleton, for first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse and furnishing alcohol to a minor.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Deborah Ann White, 58, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
