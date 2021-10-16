Wednesday, Oct. 13

11:40 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault on the 1500 block of Southwest Marshall Avenue.

3:17 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to three reports of a theft on the 1300 block of North First Street, Hermiston.

Thursday, Oct. 14

12:30 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Raymond Street.

3:15 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Diagonal Boulevard, Hermiston.

3:54 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to four reports of a theft on the 1300 block of North First Street.

11:03 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests, Citations

Oct. 13

Hermiston police arrested Jon David Hanna, 44, for third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

Oct. 14

Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Juan Manuel Gomez, 38, for violating a restraining order, resisting arrest, reckless driving and attempting to elude.

Pendleton police arrested Katrina Marie Chamberlain, 35, for assaulting a public safety officer, violating parole and on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.