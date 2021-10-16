Public safety log for Saturday, Oct 16 Oct 16, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Oct. 1311:40 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault on the 1500 block of Southwest Marshall Avenue.3:17 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to three reports of a theft on the 1300 block of North First Street, Hermiston.Thursday, Oct. 1412:30 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Raymond Street.3:15 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Diagonal Boulevard, Hermiston.3:54 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to four reports of a theft on the 1300 block of North First Street.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter11:03 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.Arrests, CitationsOct. 13Hermiston police arrested Jon David Hanna, 44, for third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.Oct. 14Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Juan Manuel Gomez, 38, for violating a restraining order, resisting arrest, reckless driving and attempting to elude.Pendleton police arrested Katrina Marie Chamberlain, 35, for assaulting a public safety officer, violating parole and on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hermiston Pendleton Police Criminal Law Crime Law Umatilla Tribal Theft Katrina Marie Chamberlain Law Enforcement Social Services Umatilla County Officer Umatilla Tribal Police Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
