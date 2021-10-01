9:54 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Columbia River Health Clinic on Tatone Street, Boardman.
10:56 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on Adams Road, Pendleton.
5:26 p.m. — Boardman police responded to a report of a burglary at The Farmers Cup, 450 Laurel Lane, Boardman.
6:26 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft on Highway 204, Weston.
Arrests, Citations
Sept. 29
Pendleton police arrested Toni Lynn Warnock, 65, on misdemeanor counts of second-degree theft, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer and failing to appear in court.
Sept. 30
Hermiston police arrested Juan Domingo Gaspar, 30, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bradlee D. Miller, 30, for felony strangulation.
Umatilla police arrested Alvaro Rosas Mendez, 30, for felonies of fourth-degree assault and strangulation.
Hermiston police arrested Tami Jean Califf, 54, on misdemeanors of menacing and pointing a firearm at another.
Pendleton police arrested David Lee Starliper, 46, for fourth-degree assault.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.