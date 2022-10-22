Wednesday, Oct. 19
8:49 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Second Street after a caller reported someone tried to break into her apartment last night.
10:56 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a caller who said her son was sending her photos of guns and threatening to “blow the cops up if they show up.”
2:45 p.m. — A Heppner resident reported receiving a call from a scammer and giving a lot of personal information because she thought it was about a medical appointment. She said she may have purchased an item and was worried the scammer would try to get money from her.
7:46 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southwest 13th Place on a report of a domestic disturbance involving a female saying a male was threatening her.
9:51 p.m. — A 911 caller on West Harper Road, Hermiston, reported a burglary. Hermiston police took a report.
11:46 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Monroe Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Thursday, Oct. 20
7:33 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of the theft of a vehicle at West Umatilla Vector Control on South First Street, Hermiston.
9:56 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Sunridge Middle School after receiving a report of theft.
11:02 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of their Yeti cooler from the back of their pickup that happened the day before outside Bucknum’s in Heppner.
12:52 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Northwest Ninth Street for a death investigation.
12:55 p.m. — A woman came into the Hermiston Police Department to report that last night she was at work and someone got into her unlocked car and stole her fanny pack that had her driver’s license and debit card inside, and someone already used her debit card. Police took a report.
2:21 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to Krome Truck Wash and Repair on a report of the theft of a vehicle. Police took a report.
2:37 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southwest Emigrant Avenue on a report of an assault. Police took a report.
2:57 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Pacific Avenue and Columbia Drive, Hermiston, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
7:17 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to South Main Street on a report of an assault.
9:42 p.m. — A 911 caller reported they might have COVID-19 and stated they are suffering from a high fever and a lot of pain. Emergency agencies responded.
10:44 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Kennedy Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Arrests, citations
Oct. 20
Umatilla police arrested Hunter Kenroy Cochlin, 25, for fourth-degree assault.
Boardman police arrested Kevin Alejandro Ruelas Ramirez, 21, for fourth-degree felony assault.
Oregon State Police arrested Cristoval Tiburcio Rodrigues, 35, for fail to carry or present a driver’s license, resisting arrest, giving false information and on a parole violation
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garrett Lee Holley, 26, for vehicle theft, interfering with a peace officer, hit-and-run involving property and on a warrant for failure to appear.
Oct. 21
Pendleton police arrested Eleazar Josue Medina Manrique, 34, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
