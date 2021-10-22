Public safety log for Saturday, Oct. 23 East Oregonian Bryce Dole Reporter Author email Oct 22, 2021 Oct 22, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Oct. 208:22 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft at Dave’s Diesel Technology Corp on Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.1:14 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault on Fruitvale Road, Milton-Freewater.Thursday, Oct. 218:00 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on the 1700 block of Southwest Frazer Avenue.Friday, Oct. 2212:26 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of an assault on Hemlock Court, Umatilla.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter12:59 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of an assault on the 1100 block of South Highway 395.Arrests, citationsOct. 20The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alyssa June Throw, 28, for first-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault.Oct. 21Oregon State Police arrested Carlos Luciano Nunez, 26, for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon and being a fugitive. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Umatilla County Police Crime Criminal Law Law Assault State Police Warrant Sheriff Carlos Luciano Nunez Alyssa June Throw Bryce Dole Reporter Reporter primarily covering government and public safety in Umatilla and Morrow County. Author email Follow Bryce Dole Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
