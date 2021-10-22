Wednesday, Oct. 20

8:22 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft at Dave’s Diesel Technology Corp on Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

1:14 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault on Fruitvale Road, Milton-Freewater.

Thursday, Oct. 21

8:00 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on the 1700 block of Southwest Frazer Avenue.

Friday, Oct. 22

12:26 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of an assault on Hemlock Court, Umatilla.

12:59 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of an assault on the 1100 block of South Highway 395.

Arrests, citations

Oct. 20

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alyssa June Throw, 28, for first-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Oct. 21

Oregon State Police arrested Carlos Luciano Nunez, 26, for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon and being a fugitive.

