Wednesday, Oct. 26
6:53 a.m. — A caller told Milton-Freewater police someone stole her 2005 Nissan Murano SUV from the 300 block of North Elizabeth Street. Police entered the theft into state and national systems for stolen vehicles.
8:54 a.m. — City of Milton-Freewater employees reported finding graffiti on various items and objects at Yantis Park on the 200 block of De Haven Street.
8:54 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report of graffiti on the back shed at Novedades Cruz grocery store.
1:07 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of the theft of a vehicle at Dynes Enterprises on Highway 207, in Hermiston.
1:17 p.m. — Umatilla police took a report of graffiti on Randall Avenue.
3:59 p.m. — A caller reported someone dumped crank onto her friend’s driveway on Depot Lane, Irrigon. The caller also said they may know who the drugs belonged to.
4:29 p.m. — A caller reported someone in the night shot bb guns at vehicles — breaking some of their windows — on his property on Southeast Eighth Street, Irrigon. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation.
4:44 p.m. — A 911 caller at Ace Jewelry & Loan Pawn Shop, in Hermiston, reported gun shots being fired. Police responded.
6:09 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to North Townsend Road, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:25 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Morgan Lane, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Law enforcement separated the two parties in a dispute.
6:39 p.m. — An employee at the Milton-Freewater liquor store reported a person ran out of the store with a bottle of alcohol.
8:28 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Sunset Trailer Court on Umatilla River Road on a report of a domestic disturbance involving a man coming into a woman’s home and breaking her computer.
Thursday, Oct. 27
10:15 a.m. — A caller at Anson Wright Park, Heppner, reported a 40-year-old man fell 20 feet. An ambulance took the man to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Heppner.
11:48 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report of the theft of a vehicle at Southridge Apartments on Fifth Street.
12:23 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to South First Street on a report of a fight.
5:37 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Bode Lane, in Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
7:15 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Joy Lane, in Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
7:27 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to North Glendening Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:13 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a person in Heppner suffering a mental or emotional crisis.
9:54 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Village Apartments off Southwest Fifth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
10:22 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Southeast Sixth Street, Hermiston, on a report of a disturbance involving a son’s father kicking in his front door.
Arrests, citations Oct. 26
Milton-Freewater police at 3:21 p.m. received a report from a UPS driver who said he caught a female attempting to steal delivered packages on the 400 block of North Miller Street. Officers responded and arrested Taylorlee Michelle Wyatt, 21, for two counts of first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree criminal trespass and one count of vehicle theft.
Hermiston police arrested Rosalinda Faye Ruiz, 32, for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Oct. 27
Milton-Freewater police arrested Cody Scott O’Grady, 33, for reckless driving, reckless endangering, misdemeanor and felony fleeing and numerous warrants for failure to appear.
Hermiston police arrested Michael Ray Hoffman Jr., 22, for violating a restraining order and unlawful possession of a firearm.
