9:03 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on North Washington Street, Weston.
10:56 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 1400 block of East Hurlburt Avenue.
2:54 p.m. — Oregon State Police responded to a report of a crash near milepost 99 on Highway 11. The crash occurred when a sports utility vehicle swerved off the road and into a guardrail, according to OSP. The driver, a 39-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and officials took him to CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.
3:17 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft on Highway 207, Hermiston.
10:30 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the North Slope Mobile Home Park, 650 N. Lucy St., Stanfield.
Thursday, Oct. 28
8:18 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Marks Road, Hermiston.
9:37 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault on Southwest Athens Avenue.
3:12 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to two reports of a theft on the 700 block of West Hermiston Avenue.
Arrests, citations
Oct. 29
Pendleton police arrested Tony James McCorkindale, 35, for second-degree burglary.
