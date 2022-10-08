Wednesday, Oct. 5
7:30 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Farm City Fence LLC, 81252 N. Highway 395, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
10:25 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to South First Street on a report of a fight.
10:43 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Novedades Cruz, 1360 Sixth St., on a report of graffiti.
1:09 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast Court Avenue and Southeast 19th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
1:24 p.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Northeast Douglas Street on a report of a burglary.
2:23 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1300 block of North First Street on a report of a burglary.
2:45 p.m. — A caller on Alder Court, Stanfield, reported a husky dog was running loose. The dog wore a collar that bore the name “Koda.”
3:15 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to North First Street on a report of an assault.
3:24 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 500 block of Southwest 10th Street on a report of a burglary.
3:33 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Goodwin Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police took a report.
5:29 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southwest 11th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance constituting domestic violence.
6:05 p.m. — A caller on the 500 block of North Main Street, Milton-Freewater, reported someone broke into her mother’s car during the night and several items were gone. Milton-Freewater police took a report.
Thursday, Oct. 6
1:35 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Nugent Park, 500 Eighth St., on a report of graffiti.
6:12 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Stillman Park, 413 S.E. Byers Ave., on a report of a graffiti.
6:52 a.m. — Oregon State Police responded to Highway 204, mile post 13, in Umatilla, on a report of a car hitting a deer. The collision caused significant damage and the car was towed.
8:24 a.m. — A 911 caller at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, reported a man would not give her her money or let her leave.
8:38 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 400 block of West Hermiston Avenue on a report of a burglary.
9:22 a.m. — A woman reported she came out of Pioneer Memorial Hospital, 564 E. Pioneer Drive, Heppner, and found a $20 bill wrapped around the door handle of her car. She said she did not know who put it there and and was afraid some kind of drug could have been on it.
10:03 a.m. — A resident on Wilson Lane, Boardman, reported someone tried to steal a pickup and smashed the windows of a trailer and of a house.
11:52 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Bill’s Glass, 2200 S.W. Dorion Ave., on a report of the theft of a vehicle. Police made an arrest.
12:58 p.m. — Pendleton police and other emergency agencies responded to Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 613 S.W. Emigrant Ave., on a report of someone bleeding from the mouth and not breathing.
4:46 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Northwest Ninth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Arrests, citations
Oct. 5
Pendleton police arrested Brandon Lee Gill, 25, for violation of a stalking order.
Pendleton police arrested Joshua Ralph Norton, 36, for felon in possession of a weapon, first-degree theft, conspiracy, post-prison supervision sanction and on a warrant for failure to appear.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Fernando Lee Attakai, 45, for domestic abuse, assault, obstructing governmental administration and failure to appear.
Oct. 6
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Karma Rae Kipp, 47, for dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
Oregon State Police arrested Brian Rechana Soeum, 29, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), after responding to a hit and run crash where the driver fled on foot.
Hermiston police arrested Caleb Scott Bishop, 38, for DUII (alcohol), reckless endangering, reckless driving, offensive littering, disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended/revoked license.
