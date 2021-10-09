Public safety log for Saturday, Oct. 9 East Oregonian Bryce Dole Reporter Author email Oct 9, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Oct. 68:43 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft on Umatilla River Road, Umatilla.10:39 p.m. — Police responded to two reports of a theft on Southwest Court Avenue, Pendleton.11:55 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on York Road, Milton-Freewater.Thursday, Oct. 76:08 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Vista Park Mobile Home Park, 1800 N.E. 10th St., Hermiston.7:47 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft at Jones-Scott Co., 30720 Power City Road, Umatilla.9:36 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on Southwest Tutuilla Road, Pendleton.2:19 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on Adams Road, Pendleton.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter3:27 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft on Blalock Street, Boardman.3:53 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Elm Street, Pilot Rock.4:46 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to a report of a burglary at Stanfield Stor-N-Lok, 710 W. Coe Ave.5:07 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on West Joseph Avenue, Hermiston.6:20 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Bridge Road, Hermiston.Arrests, CitationsOct. 6Stanfield police arrested Anthony Modesto Clements, 52, for unlawful use of a weapon, possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, reckless endangering and second-degree criminal mischief.Hermiston police arrested Desiree Laureen Brown, 27, for possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree criminal trespassing. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Road Umatilla County Police Crime Criminal Law Fedex Burglary Spill Sheriff Umatilla River Stanfield Stor Bryce Dole Reporter Reporter primarily covering government and public safety in Umatilla and Morrow County. Author email Follow Bryce Dole Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.