Wednesday, Oct. 6

8:43 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft on Umatilla River Road, Umatilla.

10:39 p.m. — Police responded to two reports of a theft on Southwest Court Avenue, Pendleton.

11:55 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on York Road, Milton-Freewater.

Thursday, Oct. 7

6:08 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Vista Park Mobile Home Park, 1800 N.E. 10th St., Hermiston.

7:47 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft at Jones-Scott Co., 30720 Power City Road, Umatilla.

9:36 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on Southwest Tutuilla Road, Pendleton.

2:19 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on Adams Road, Pendleton.

3:27 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft on Blalock Street, Boardman.

3:53 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Elm Street, Pilot Rock.

4:46 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to a report of a burglary at Stanfield Stor-N-Lok, 710 W. Coe Ave.

5:07 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on West Joseph Avenue, Hermiston.

6:20 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Bridge Road, Hermiston.

Arrests, Citations

Oct. 6

Stanfield police arrested Anthony Modesto Clements, 52, for unlawful use of a weapon, possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, reckless endangering and second-degree criminal mischief.

Hermiston police arrested Desiree Laureen Brown, 27, for possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree criminal trespassing.

