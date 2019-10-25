THURSDAY
12:39 a.m. - A Boardman caller reported her intoxicated father assaulted her and her sister.
1:03 a.m. - Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 900 block of Southwest 11th Street.
9:31 a.m. - A Heppner-area property owner asked the Morrow County Sheriff's Office to trespass a neighbor, who goes onto the property at night in spite of "no trespass" signs and cuts and splits wood.
11:01 a.m. - A Pendleton woman living on Southwest 45th Street told police the downstairs neighbor put his hands on her. Police took a report.
11:10 a.m. - Staff at the Neighborhood Center, 441 N. Main St., Heppner, reported giving a $20 gas voucher to a person, but an employee at the service station said someone altered it look like a $40 voucher.
12:49 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to the service station at 1700 S.W. Emigrant Avenue on a 911 call about an assault. Police took a report.
12:53 p.m. - Umatilla County Fire District 1 and other emergency agencies responded to a site on Vetter Lane, Hermiston, where a burn pile turned into a grass fire that heavily damaged at home. The fire district reported Thursday happened to be a "no burn" day.
3:03 p.m. - Stanfield police responded to a burglary on North Dunne Street, Stanfield.
10:10 p.m. - A Pendleton caller on Southeast Court Place reported a "bunch of cars keep driving by" and this could be drug deals going on. She provided a specific location where this occurred and said she did not need contact from police.
