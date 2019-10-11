THURSDAY
12:12 a.m. - A 911 caller on Southwest Third Street, Pendleton, reported a domestic disturbance. The caller identified a male who was yelling at a female to “call the cops.”
6:47 a.m. - Pendleton police received a report about a vehicle theft on Southwest Jay Avenue.
8:02 a.m. - A semitrailer bound for JVB Dairy near Ione overturned at the intersection of Highway 207 and Highway 74, Lexington, spilling corn silage. The Morrow County Sheriff's Office and Heppner fire and ambulance services responded. The Oregon Department of Transportation and Morrow County Grain Growers assisted as well. The sheriff’s office reported one person involved in the crash declined medical treatment.
8:02 a.m. - Another crash at that time injured a Milton-Freewater resident.
Oregon State Police reported one vehicle was entering Highway 11, Milton-Freewater, from Highway 332 when it crashed into another vehicle. An ambulance took the second driver to a local hospital. State police cited the other driver for making a dangerous left turn.
9:01 a.m. - Hermiston police responded to a residence on Southwest Sage Drive on a report of domestic violence.
10:49 a.m. - An Irrigon resident on Southeast Eighth Street reported the neighbor’s dog was running free and tried to attack another dog. A Morrow County sheriff's deputy gave the dog’s owner a warning for having a dog as a public nuisance and said the next incident would result in a citation.
10:56 a.m. - A woman asked to speak to a Hermiston police officer. She said she tried to rent an apartment in town online but the managers refused to rent to her because she was "out of the age range.” She said the ad for the apartment did not mention age restrictions and she wanted to know about age discrimination laws.
11:37 a.m. - Umatilla police received a report of domestic violence at Country Club Manor Apartments, 605 Umatilla Ave.
12:22 p.m. - A resident of Birch Creek Road, Pendleton, asked to speak to law enforcement about his ex-wife’s suspicious activity and the welfare of juveniles in her care.
12:48 p.m. - A resident on Estate Loop, Irrigon, reported the theft of their service dog.
2:30 p.m. - Stanfield police received a 911 report about a burglary in progress on West Wood Avenue, Stanfield. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist.
2:46 p.m. - A truck driver told Pendleton police someone harassed him at Bare Bones, 1304 S.W. Dorion Ave., while he was make a delivery next door at Mac's Bar & Grill.
3:31 p.m. - Three vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in minor injuries.
One vehicle turned left from Highway 334 onto Highway 11 in front of an on-coming vehicle. The two crashed, and the second vehicle spun and collided with the third. The driver of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries and took an ambulance ride to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla.
6:09 p.m. - Stanfield police received a 911 call from a woman on North Glendening Street, Stanfield, who reported someone was not letting her get into her car.
6:57 p.m. - Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 1200 block of West Madronna Avenue.
