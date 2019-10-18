THURSDAY
9:33 a.m. - Pendleton police took a report for a vehicle theft on Southwest 17th street.
12:32 p.m. - Umatilla police received a complaint about animal neglect at the White House Apartments on Highway 730..
2:02 p.m. - A Hermiston man asked to speak to an officer about his wife disturbing his sleep. He said he is a truck driver and getting enough sleep is imperative. His wife for the last month, however, has not let him sleep and nags him to fill out paperwork that gives her all their money and belongings in case of an accident or his death. The caller said he found this a bit suspicious.
2:15 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary on the 100 block of Northeast Bailey Lane, Hermiston.
5:02 p.m. - A caller told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office it should be aware a male threatened to set fire to a trailer on property on Little Butter Creek Road, Heppner.
9:41 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a second burglary report, this time at Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Staff at the Sinclair station in Boardman reported finding graffiti on the property. Boardman police subsequently arrested David Shane Molina, 40, of Boardman, for first-degree burglary, menacing and third-degree criminal mischief (vandalism).
•Pendleton police arrested Tatiana Rubi Alverez, 27, for first-degree criminal mistreatment.
