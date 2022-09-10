Wednesday, Sept. 7
8:34 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to McKay Drive on a report of a burglary.
8:43 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to South Edwards and Feedville roads for a dog caught in a trap.
9:49 a.m. — A resident on Crooked Road, Irrigon, reported a school bus ran over his mail box last week and the bus company is doing nothing about it.
11:33 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Red Lion Hotel, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., on a report of a burglary.
3:35 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to North First Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police made an arrest.
3:49 p.m. — A caller reported two children were in the Dollar General, 125 Columbia Lane, Irrigon, and said a car had followed them. The caller said they felt uncertain about walking the rest of the way home and could not get ahold of their mother.
3:57 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Hunt Court, Athena, on a report of a stalking complaint.
4:02 p.m. — Pilot Rock police and other emergency agencies responded to Wood Grain Lumber, 600 N.W. Cedar St., on a report of a plainer shave bin on fire with heavy black smoke.
5:51 p.m. — Boardman police received a request for a welfare check for a Wilson Lane resident who missed work and has a history of medical issues.
7:06 p.m. — A caller on Southeast Third Street, Pendleton, reported a white male, wearing a blue shirt with white writing on it and dark colored shorts, threatened to kill their dog about five minutes ago and then continued walking down the street. Pendleton police were unable to locate the man.
Thursday, Sept. 8
12:15 a.m. — A caller reported four or five people were being loud behind the Oregon Trail Library, 444 N. Main St., Heppner.
6:40 a.m. — A caller reported a 50-year-old man was acting suspicious around children at the bus stop at A. C. Houghton Elementary School, 1105 N.E. Main Ave. Irrigon. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded. The man said he was on his walking route. Deputies told him to take another route or stop.
11:46 a.m. — A caller in Irrigon reported two brown and two black cows were in her yard.
6:50 p.m. — A Walla Walla man reported the theft of his iPad and planner from inside his vehicle on the 100 block of Northeast Fifth Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
7:03 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Wildwood Lane, Umatilla, on a report of restraining order violation.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 7
Multiple emergency agencies a little after 5 p.m. responded to Columbia Lane and West Fourth Road, Irrigon, for a crash involving two vehicles. Ambulances took two people to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. One driver, Rose Maira Mann, received a citation for careless driving resulting in a crash and failure to obey a traffic control device.
Umatilla police arrested Daniel James Ramirez, 33, for felony domestic violence assault.
Pendleton police arrested Edward Sam Blackwolf, 32, for aggravated assault of a public safety officer and resisting arrest.
