7:54 p.m. — Oregon State Police responded to vehicle fire on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 218. Police reported a vehicle caught fire after crashing into an elk on the interstate, closing down both eastbound lanes for at least 30 minutes. OSP reported flames “fully engulfed” the vehicle before firefighters extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.
9:23 p.m. — The Pendleton Police Department responded to a reported assault on Southwest Court Avenue, Pendleton.
Thursday, Sept. 9
12:50 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of assault on South Main Street, Pendleton.
8:11 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of a vehicle theft at Family Health Associates, 1890 Seventh St.
8:12 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Lake Drive, Pendleton.
7:51 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to three reports of a theft on Southwest Court Avenue, Pendleton.
9:12 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Stanfield Rv Park, 345 S. Main St., Stanfield.
Friday, Sept. 10
2:03 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Airport Road, Hermiston.
3:41 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Stanfield Meadows Road, Stanfield.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 9
Hermiston police arrested Anthony Robert Jones, 44, on one count of fourth-degree assault.
Hermiston police arrested Rafael Bajonero-Nieto on one felony count of fourth-degree assault.
