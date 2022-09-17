Wednesday, Sept. 14

9:38 a.m. — A woman came into the Hermiston Police Department wanting to speak with an officer. She reported that about 30 minutes earlier her son came out of their kitchen and cursed her out and told her to leave the home. She said her son kicked her and her younger son out of the home and yelled at them. She told the officer her son has become more aggressive and she is afraid of him in their home. She is not sure if this is due to drug use. She said she would like to know her options.

