9:38 a.m. — A woman came into the Hermiston Police Department wanting to speak with an officer. She reported that about 30 minutes earlier her son came out of their kitchen and cursed her out and told her to leave the home. She said her son kicked her and her younger son out of the home and yelled at them. She told the officer her son has become more aggressive and she is afraid of him in their home. She is not sure if this is due to drug use. She said she would like to know her options.
12:21 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 400 block of Northeast 10th Street on a report of an assault.
1:08 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of graffiti at Northeast 10th Street and East Elm Avenue, Hermiston.
3:28 p.m. — A male at the Irrigon Shell station, 200 S.E. Highway 730, Irrigon, reported his girlfriend punched him in the back of the head.
4:11 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 100 block of Southwest Frazer Avenue on a report of an assault.
5:33 p.m. — Emergency agencies responded to DK Alignment, 2550 N.E. Riverside Place, Pendleton, on a report of a structure fire.
6:34 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 395 and Wildwood Lane, Umatilla, on a report of a restraining order violation.
7:08 p.m. — A caller in Heppner reported a person is threatening people through Facebook.
Thursday, Sept. 15
8:40 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to Stanfield Secondary School, 1120 N. Main St., after receiving a report of the theft of a cellphone from the locker room.
9:30 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to the Food Basket, off North Sherman Street, on a report of a burglary.
10:06 a.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Southwest Birch Place on a report of an assault.
10:17 a.m. — Mid Valley Enterprises, 516 N. Main St., Milton-Freewater, reported damage to the business’ roof and air conditioning unit.
11:40 a.m. — The Stanfield Police Department received an anonymous tip of possible drug activity at Copper Corner and West Furnish Avenue. Police responded.
2:13 p.m. — The manager of the chipping yard at the Port of Morrow, Boardman, reported the theft of a large amount of copper wire.
3:55 p.m. — A caller reported someone is neglecting sheep in a field off Idaho Lane, Irrigon.
5:04 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Culp Lane, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
6:03 p.m. — A resident on Willow Creek Road, Heppner, reported the theft of a firearm. He said the theft may have happened in Eugene or at his home in Heppner.
6:30 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Netherda Road, Stanfield, on a report of an assault.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 14
Hermiston police arrested Oscar Lee Cota Jr., 19, for assault.
Boardman police arrested Sergio Regina Avelino, 32, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Sept. 15
Oregon State Police arrested Edwin R. Everett, 66, for DUII (alcohol).
Oregon State Police arrested Maddox James McConville-Joseph, 18, for DUII (controlled substance).
Hermiston police arrested Mark David Borghese, 57, for hit-and-run that caused injury, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, failure to appear and contempt of court.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.