Wednesday, Sept. 15
12:57 a.m. — A caller on Highway 74 near Ione reported her vehicle hit a coyote. The animal was alive but injured and on the road. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and dispatched the coyote.
2:30 a.m. — Emergency services responded to Interstate 84 near Boardman for a vehicle that crashed and ended up in the median. An ambulance transported a patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
9:12 a.m. — An Irrigon resident on Southwest Second Street reported one of her cats is dead and another is missing. She said a neighbor came to her residence and yelled at her and may be responsible for what happened to her cats.
10:37 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to two reports of a theft on Southeast Court Avenue.
11:34 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to check on the welfare of a woman who resides on Bell Canyon Loop, Heppner, and may be missing. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office was unable to locate her.
1:47 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Seventh Street, Umatilla.
2:46 p.m. — A caller told Milton-Freewater police that sometime in the past four days on the 400 block of North Main Street, someone stole aluminum frames worth approximately $5,000. There are no suspects at this time.
3 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on Southwest Emigrant Avenue.
7:49 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary and two reports of an assault, all along South Main Street.
Thursday, Sept. 16
12:50 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1400 block of Southwest Dorion Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Pendleton police responded to five more disturbance calls that day, with the last one coming in at 7:52 p.m. on the 500 block of South Main Street.
1:45 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Chenowith Avenue, Umatilla.
7:40 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault on Northwest First Street, Boardman.
10:24 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on Craig Road, Hermiston.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 15
Boardman police arrested Vincente Eljarde Leon Jr., 29, on felony counts of third-degree robbery, vehicle theft and driving with a suspended or revoked license, and misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
Pendleton police arrested Andy Munoz, 62, for misdemeanors of menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct and felony unlawful use of a weapon.
Sept. 16
Boardman police arrested Daniel Salinas, 33, on felony counts of fourth-degree assault and post prison supervision sanction.
Oregon State Police arrested Angela Collins, 45, at the Interstate 84 rest area off milepost 228 for felonies of possession and delivery of methamphetamine and heroin and possession of a federally controlled substance.
Boardman police arrested Vincente Eljarde Leon Jr., 29, for third-degree robbery, vehicle theft, felony driving while suspended and misdemeanors of hit-and-run, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.