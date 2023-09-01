Wednesday, Aug. 30
3:18 a.m. A caller reported a burglary on the 1100 block of West Joseph Avenue, Hermiston
6:43 a.m. A Heppner resident complained about his neighbor’s dog at Southeast Matlack and Court streets barking all day starting at 6 a.m. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but found no baking dogs.
7:33 a.m. A caller reported a possible fire at Northeast Court and East May streets, Heppner. Firefighters responded and found a construction crew’s asphalt heater was starting up.
11:16 a.m. A caller reported people trespassing on her grandmother’s property on Knapp Street, Irrigon, where items also have been moved, the back door was open and the screen was off the window of the garage. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
1:55 p.m. A caller at Love’s Travel Stop and County Store, Boardman reported getting scammed out of $500. She asked for law enforcement to call her.
7:50 p.m. A caller reported an assault on the 900 block of East Mckenzie Avenue, Hermiston.
9:04 p.m. A caller reported he was at Safeway in Pendleton and an older woman was talking to him and tried to touch his 8-month-old child. The woman wore what looked a night gown. The caller asked if police could find out if Safeway had video of the incident.
9:30 p.m. A caller reported he worked at a ranch at Kunze Lane and Mountain View Drive, Boardman, and heard a male screaming who may need help. Local law enforcement responded and found no emergency. The man had been screaming at someone at the ranch.
9:58 p.m. A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance on Wild Rose Lane, Pendleton.
Thursday, Aug. 31
6:25 a.m. A 911 caller reported the theft of a vehicle at A & G Property Management, Pendleton.
9:35 a.m. Umatilla residents in the area of Sonesta Street and Chinook Avenue reported a dog attempted to attack them. Police responded.
1:11 p.m. A postal delivery worker asked Stanfield police to check on the welfare of an older resident on Heather Drive because her mail was piling up. The worker also knocked on the door but no one answered.
1:36 p.m. A caller on Highway 74, Heppner, reported an ex-employee was sending harassing messages. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office trespassed the subjects.
2:48 p.m. A caller reported he is remodeling a house on Southshore Drive, Umatilla, and squatters have been staying there. He asked for police to respond.
4:31 p.m. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a female throwing rocks and yard debris into the street at Southeast Park Lane, Irrigon. The sheriff’s office responded.
6:25 p.m. A caller reported a restraining order violation at Eastern Oregon Building Enterprises, Pendleton.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 30
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ashley Ondina Doris Pantoja, 31, of McMinnville, for manufacture/delivery of a federally controlled substance (fentanyl) and second-degree theft and on warrants for failure to appear.
Boardman police arrested Raileen Erin Cook, 22, for felony fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.
Stanfield police arrested Elizabeth Kay Baker, 26, for first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and first-degree forgery.
Aug. 31
Pendleton police arrested Kelsey Danielle Brinton, 23, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), reckless driving, four counts of reckless endangering and one count each of second-degree disorderly conduct, attempted assault of a public safety officer and resisting arrest.
Oregon State Police arrested Gabriel Warren Burton, 21, for DUII (alcohol) and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.