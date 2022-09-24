Wednesday, Sept. 21
12:57 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast Fourth Street on a report of domestic disturbance involving an intoxicated man who struck his girlfriend in the face. Both parties were there when police arrived.
1:45 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Eighth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance involving a female screaming at her dad and the 911 caller and threatening to kill both of them.
8:25 a.m. — Staff at Irrigon Elementary School, 490 S.E. Wyoming Ave., reported students from Irrigon Junior Senior High School caused issues with staff at the elementary before volleyball. The Morrow County school resource officer will meet with the parents of the four students.
9:01 a.m. — A 911 caller on Terney Road, Pendleton, reported a car crash. Police responded.
10:23 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to The Saddle Restaurant and Lounge, 2220 S.E. Court Ave., after receiving a phone call from a woman stating she wanted to speak to an officer “regarding money she provided for the Indian Relay races.” Police are investigating.
11:20 a.m. — A person came into the Hermiston Police Department lobby to report an assault that occurred on East Hurlburt Avenue.
12:45 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of vandalism of wires and the theft of a disconnect switch on Pole Line Road, Boardman. The sheriff’s office took a report.
1:34 p.m. — A caller on Southwest Dorion Avenue, Pendleton, reported he works at the taco truck in the lot and someone left a threatening note on his vehicle. Police responded.
1:52 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to McKenzie Park, on West Orchard Avenue, on a report of a fight.
4:44 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report of the theft of a lawnmower on Southeast Court Avenue.
8:28 p.m. — A 911 caller at the Northeast Chart Street Exit on East Punkin Center Road, Hermiston, reported a car crash. Police responded.
9:27 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Gerking Flat Road, Athena, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
10:57 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the theft of a vehicle from a rental property on East Elm Avenue, Hermiston.
Thursday, Sept. 22
7:24 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report of graffiti at Taco Bell, 2001 S.W. Court Place.
8:25 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report of graffiti at Madison Street and Powerline Road.
8:26 a.m. — A resident on Southeast Fourth Street, Irrigon, reported her ex husband was refusing to leave her house.
3:46 p.m. — A caller on Southwest Lake Drive, Pendleton, reported hearing gunshots. Police responded.
3:46 p.m. — A caller on Cooney Lane, Hermiston, reported the power lines were down on the road that runs along her property.
3:50 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to North Wayne Street on a report of restraining order violation.
3:51 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police issued a citation.
4:32 p.m. — A 911 caller on Northeast Riverside Avenue, Pendleton, reported a burglary. Police responded.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 21
Pendleton police arrested Nathan Scott Richards, 28, for felony strangulation.
Sept. 22
Hermiston police arrested Stephen Scott Groce, 24, for first-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
Hermiston police arrested Fransisco Ramos Ramos, 23, for felony fourth-degree assault and two counts of menacing.
Boardman police at 9:27 p.m. received a report of a vehicle crash on Willow Fork Drive, Boardman. Police arrested Xochitl Nayaii Ramos for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Police released Ramos on their own recognizance.
