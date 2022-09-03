Wednesday, Aug. 31
7:43 a.m. — A driver heading east on Interstate 84 in the Boardman area reported a white Tesla was brake-checking another vehicle and forcing it off the road and into the median.
9:30 a.m. — An Irrigon resident on Northwest Oregon Avenue reported the neighbor’s dog was in the yard and was aggressive and lunged at her. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office contacted the dog’s owner.
10:42 a.m. — Emergency services in Boardman responded to a report of a man who ate rat poison. An ambulance took the person to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
2:46 p.m. — An Irrigon resident asked to speak to a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy about her soon-to-be ex-husband harassing her on the phone.
2:51 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Walmart, 2203 S.W. Court Ave., for a theft complaint. Police made an arrest.
4:43 p.m. — A 911 caller on Yellow Jacket Road, Pilot Rock, reported their significant other assaulted them. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
5:53 p.m. — A 911 caller on North First Street, Hermiston, reported a couple of armed males on motorcycles were threatening her and her husband. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
7:23 p.m. — The Dollar General, 378 N. Main St., Heppner, reported the theft of a can of bean dip. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Thursday, Sept. 1
10:30 a.m. — A caller told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office his wife tried to stop to help a motorist with three large white bags off Highway 207 in Lexington at Cutsforth Corner near the airport, but the person “started yelling and flipping her off.”
1:08 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to One Stop Mart, 28810 Stafford Hansel Road, Hermiston, on a report of an assault.
4:08 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault on Carolina Road, Umatilla.
8:13 p.m. — A Boardman resident on Southwest Eagle Drive reported two people came into his home and were aggressive and his children were there. Police responded and trespassed a male.
9:18 p.m. — A 911 caller on Earlley Lane, Pendleton, reported a burglary had just occurred. Police responded.
Arrests, citations
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Hermiston police arrested Aries Sanchez-Ramirez, 38, for hit-and-run that caused injury, driving without a license and driving uninsured.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Pendleton police arrested Lindsey James Fowler, 39, for first-degree theft.
