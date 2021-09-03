Public safety log for Saturday, Sept. 4 East Oregonian Bryce Dole Reporter Author email Sep 3, 2021 Sep 3, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Sept. 17:25 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of an assault on the 900 block of West Lathrop Avenue.8:35 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary on West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.12:33 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Smith Frozen Foods, 101 E. Depot St., Weston.Thursday, Sept. 22:56 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to two reports of a disturbance on Southeast Court Avenue, Pendleton.7:35 a.m. — A caller on Sixth Street, Umatilla, reported two pit bull puppies rolled under her car and were yelping. Police were not able to make contact with the caller.10:52 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 1200 block of Northwest Seventh Street.1:04 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on East McKinney Avenue, Hermiston.5:45 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a reported assault on Southwest Goodwin Avenue, Pendleton.6:36 p.m. — A caller at a business on North First Street, Hermiston, reported six customers were fighting with employees.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter8:01 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Jennie Avenue, Hermiston.9:41 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a assault on the 200 block of East Catherine Avenue, Hermiston.Friday, Sept. 312:42 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Madison Street, Umatilla.1:58 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Boardman Marina & RV Park, 1 Marine Drive N.E., Boardman. Local law enforcement responded and determined people were arguing.Arrests, citations Sept. 2Milton-Freewater police arrested Lois Ann Davis, 50, for attempted unlawful use of weapon, menacing, harassment and on a felony parole violation.The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Carmen Lee Barnett, 31, of Hermiston, for fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.Pendleton police arrested Kylynn Ida Jorgensen, 27, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).Sept. 3Pendleton police arrested Caden David Powell, 28, for DUII. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Police Pendleton Criminal Law Crime Social Services Umatilla County Carmen Lee Barnett Weapon Violation Lois Ann Davis Hermiston Police Department Pendleton Police Department Assault Burglary Sheriff Hermiston Puppy Bryce Dole Reporter Reporter primarily covering government and public safety in Umatilla and Morrow County. Author email Follow Bryce Dole Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.