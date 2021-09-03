Wednesday, Sept. 1

7:25 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of an assault on the 900 block of West Lathrop Avenue.

8:35 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary on West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.

12:33 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Smith Frozen Foods, 101 E. Depot St., Weston.

Thursday, Sept. 2

2:56 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to two reports of a disturbance on Southeast Court Avenue, Pendleton.

7:35 a.m. — A caller on Sixth Street, Umatilla, reported two pit bull puppies rolled under her car and were yelping. Police were not able to make contact with the caller.

10:52 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 1200 block of Northwest Seventh Street.

1:04 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on East McKinney Avenue, Hermiston.

5:45 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a reported assault on Southwest Goodwin Avenue, Pendleton.

6:36 p.m. — A caller at a business on North First Street, Hermiston, reported six customers were fighting with employees.

8:01 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Jennie Avenue, Hermiston.

9:41 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a assault on the 200 block of East Catherine Avenue, Hermiston.

Friday, Sept. 3

12:42 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Madison Street, Umatilla.

1:58 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Boardman Marina & RV Park, 1 Marine Drive N.E., Boardman. Local law enforcement responded and determined people were arguing.

Arrests, citations Sept. 2

Milton-Freewater police arrested Lois Ann Davis, 50, for attempted unlawful use of weapon, menacing, harassment and on a felony parole violation.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Carmen Lee Barnett, 31, of Hermiston, for fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Pendleton police arrested Kylynn Ida Jorgensen, 27, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).

Sept. 3

Pendleton police arrested Caden David Powell, 28, for DUII.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter primarily covering government and public safety in Umatilla and Morrow County.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.