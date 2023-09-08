Tuesday, Sept. 5
1:10 p.m. Pendleton police received a report of fraud of a T-Mobile account.
2:37 p.m. A resident on Meadow Loop, Boardman, reported three goats that were not his were in his pasture. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded. The property owner said he would check with neighbors and post information about the goats on Facebook.
4:04 p.m. A resident on Rome Street, Boardman, reported her spouse was intoxicated and grabbed and hurt her arm. Boardman police responded and took a report.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
6:10 a.m. A resident on Southeast Clover Court, Irrigon, reported hearing yelling and screaming from a neighbor. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and arrested a man for misdemeanors of second-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
8:57 a.m. A Pendleton police officer issued a resting ordinance warning at Stillman Park.
9:14 a.m. Pendleton police received a report of a restraining order violation at the Rainbow Cafe. Police took a report.
11:24 a.m. Umatilla police checked out reports of possible illegal dumping at Riverwood Court but were not able to make contact with anyone.
3:26 p.m. A caller asked law enforcement to respond to Love’s Travel Stop and County Store, Boardman, to assist with a family member who choked him earlier. The caller explained he brought the relative to his work and now wants him to leave the vehicle.
4:19 p.m. A caller reported an assault on Diagonal Road, Hermiston.
5:40 p.m. An Irrigon resident reported someone in Texas used his information to open a T-Mobile account. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy called the resident and referred him to Texas authorities.
6:19 p.m. A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at Shadeview Mobile Home Park, Pendleton. Police took a report.
7:07 p.m. A caller reported an assault on Polk Avenue, Umatilla. Police took a report.
8:35 p.m. Local law enforcement received a report of gunshots on Gurdane Road, Pilot Rock.
9:05 p.m. A 911 caller reported at least nine gunshots in the span of two minutes on East Progress Road, Hermiston. Law enforcement checked the area but found no one shooting.
11:46 p.m. Local emergency agencies received a report that a motorcyclist at Sand Hollow Road and Baseline Lane, Heppner, struck a deer. A helicopter ambulance transported one patient.
Thursday, Sept. 7
12:38 a.m. A caller reported stalking at the Crossroads Truck Stop, Umatilla.
9:47 a.m. A caller reported an assault on the 300 Block of Southwest 28th Drive, Pendleton.
5:03 p.m. Local law enforcement received a report of a vehicle theft on Robnett Street, Hermiston.
5:48 p.m. A caller reported an assault on the 600 block of Southwest Tutuilla Creek Road, Pendleton.
6:44 p.m. Umatilla police received a report about graffiti at Prairie Wood Apartments on Klickitat Street.
11:41 p.m. A caller reported a prowler on Doherty Road, Hermiston.
Arrests, citations
Sept. 6
Hermiston police arrested Eduardo Irvin Moreno, 31, for first-degree criminal mischief (vandalism).
