THURSDAY
12:53 a.m. — A traffic stop for a bike lighting violation resulted in the arrest of a man who had a felony warrant for a probation violation.
10:28 a.m. — A domestic disturbance between a man and a woman occurred at a rental property on Southeast Eighth Street in Pendleton.
10:54 a.m. — Someone called the Pendleton police to report they have been the victim of cyberbullying on Instagram.
1:29 p.m. — The Umatilla Police Department received four dog complaint calls, including a report of a chihuahua that was following someone on Sixth Street and Switzler Avenue, and a report that five dogs were at large on D Street.
1:56 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a domestic disturbance at Safeway.
2:24 p.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Southeast Fourth Street in Pendleton.
4:35 p.m. — The Stanfield police department tagged five vehicles in the city.
7:53 p.m. — An armed subject was reported at the Pendleton Public Library.
11:32 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Sagebrush and Klaus roads in Hermiston.
FRIDAY
1:21 a.m. — A runaway was reported at Vista Village on Southwest Houtama Road, Pendleton.
9:48 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast McCallister Lane in Hermiston.
ARRESTS and CITATIONS
•The Umatilla Tribal Police department arrested Alyssa Casey Harvill, 20, on Friday for two counts of carrying concealed weapons, and one count of unlawful possession of meth.
