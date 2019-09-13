THURSDAY
8:07 a.m. - A Milton-Freewater resident of the 700 block of North Main Street reported someone spray-painted graffiti on her garage.
9:11 a.m. - A Umatilla officer was at Pine Tree Avenue and Powerline Road to corral a pack of chihuahuas running free. Talk about roundin’ up them little doggies.
11:44 a.m. - A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from East Tamarack Avenue, Hermiston.
3:55 p.m. - Law enforcement received a report of a possible drug deal at the First Stop Mart, 85713 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Armando Andrew Medieta Jr., 28, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kerry Lee Newsom, 49, of Pendeton, for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
•Pendleton police cited Craig Jenkins, 54, of St. Helens, Oregon, for DUII.
Friday
•Pendleton police arrested, Michael Payne, 29, of Sandy, for DUII.
•Pendleton police arrested Sydney Patric Thompson, 24, of Pilot Rock, for DUII, hit-and-run involving property and misdemeanor and felony fleeing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.