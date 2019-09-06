THURSDAY
7:44 a.m. - An Irrigon resident on Steagall Road reported someone broke into her home and stole computers and cash. The crime is under investigation.
8:41 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about litter at Watts and York roads, Weston.
11:05 a.m. - A resident on Polk Avenue, Umatilla, asked to speak to an officer about her missing husband.
11:05 a.m. - Stanfield police received information about the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services conducting a survey in the Stanfield area. Employees will be available in case someone calls about their activity.
4:17 p.m. - The 911 system went down for Athena and Weston residents with landlines due to a cut in the line. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office sent out a public safety notice about the problem, and at 6:08 a.m. Friday the sheriff’s office reported the lines were again working.
10:33 p.m. - A Hermiston resident on Northeast Eighth Street called 911 and reported someone tried her door and she was unsure if anyone got in downstairs. She also said she had a gun.
11:15 p.m. - Umatilla police received a report of a prowler at Lifeways McNary Place, 290 Willamette Ave., Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Oregon State Police cited two men for hunting violations.
John Darrell Girtman, 50, and Zakary Michael Girtman, 19, both of Merrill, were archery hunting a buck deer in the area of U.S. Forest Service roads 64 and 250 in the Umatilla National Forest. State police checked the hunters.
Zakary Girtman had a bow but no big game tag and state police cited him for that.
John Girtman was helping Zakary Girtman and did not have a bow but had an archery tag that was not valid for the area. The trooper cute him for aiding in a wildlife offense.
•Stanfield police arrested Nathaniel Arthur Palmer, 19, for felony strangulation and felony fourth-degree assault.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested sex offender Corey Scott Baker, 42, of Ione, for felony failure to report as sex offender.
•Hermiston police arrested Daniel Christopher Morse, 29, of Hermiston, for second-degree theft, felony possession of a federally controlled substance, violating probation and on warrants for failure to appear.
