THURSDAY
8:45 a.m. — In Weston, someone called to report a missing adult but the connection was bad and the call dropped twice.
9:22 a.m. — Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle occurred at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton.
11:03 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle occurred at John Deere Tractors on Highway 207 in Hermiston.
3:21 p.m. — On Deschutes Avenue in Umatilla, the screen to someone’s bedroom window was reportedly popped out, the window wide open.
3:53 p.m. — A man called the Pendleton police to report that his ex had filed false information regarding child support.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
•The Stanfield Police Department arrested Scott Jon Zabransky, 54, for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Paul Frederick Lavadour, 52, for one count of fourth-degree assault and one count of parole violation.
•The Oregon State Police cited and released Raul P. Bravo, 27, of Walla Walla, for DUII. Bravo was also issued citations for driving without a license and for having an open container of alcohol after police stopped his vehicle for speeding at 8:41 p.m. on Thursday.
Friday
•The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryan Eugene Coles, 39, for 14 charges including two counts of tampering with a witness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.