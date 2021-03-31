MONDAY
8:45 a.m. — Police responded to a reported hit and run on Diablo Court in Umatilla.
8:46 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Winesap Road in Milton-Freewater.
10:03 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Green Acres on Paterson Ferry Road in Irrigon.
1:00 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at Pendleton Inn on Southeast Dorion Avenue.
4:18 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
6:41 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at the intersection of Ridge Crest Lane and Parkside Road in Boardman.
8:45 p.m. — Police responded to the report of menacing at the intersection of East Loop Road and East Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
11:02 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Northwest Gilliam Avenue in Pendleton.
11:26 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Green Acres on Paterson Ferry Road in Irrigon.
11:34 p.m. — Police responded to a reported robbery at Rugged Country Lodge on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
TUESDAY
5:03 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Brace Road in Umatilla
11:41 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on on Fifth Street in Umatilla.
6:13 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Hat Rock Rv Park on Hat Rock Road in Hermiston.
6:35 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Port View Apartments on Northeast Columbia Avenue in Boardman.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Whitney Ann Anderson, 26, on eight counts, including felony counts of first-degree robbery, the unlawful use of a weapon, strangulation, first-degree theft of over $1,000 and second-degree assault, as well as counts of first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy and menacing (aggravated assault).
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Tyler James Schachtsick, 32, on ten counts, including felony counts of first-degree robbery, the unlawful use of a weapon, strangulation, first-degree theft of over $1,000, second-degree assault and violating probation, as well as counts of first-degree kidnapping (hostage), conspiracy, menacing (aggravated assault) and failing to appear in court.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Brian James Elmore, 40, on a felony count of strangulation and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.