Monday, April 10
10:25 a.m. A caller on Depot Lane, Irrigon, reported she made a report of domestic violence yesterday and the subjects of that complaint have been calling and harassing her until the early hours of the morning. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
11:37 a.m. A caller on Southwest Second Street, Irrigon, reported that his ex-son-in-law was trying to sell his house out from underneath him that is located in Benton County, Washington. The caller stated they were told they needed to start the complaint in Morrow County and then go to Benton County and file a complaint there. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
12:33 p.m. Boardman police responded to America’s Best Value Inn, Boardman, on a report of two men arguing and causing a disturbance.
1:34 p.m. A caller at Riverview Mobile Court, Irrigon, reported there was an older man taking pictures of her neighbor’s house, which she found suspicious. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
1:41 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 730, Umatilla, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
2:26 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Irrigon High School on a report of a fight between two seventh grade boys.
5:09 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Hill Top Manor Apartments, Hermiston, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
6 p.m. Boardman police responded to Frontier Trailer Park, Boardman, to check on a reported camp set up near Amazon Web Services’ property.
8:20 p.m. A 911 caller on Walla Walla Street, Umatilla, reported their husband was outside pounding on a glass door and would not leave. Police responded.
Tuesday, April 11
5 a.m. A 911 caller at Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store, Boardman, reported overhearing employees talk about a hit-and-run and that a male who worked there was involved and did not stop. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
10:07 a.m. Stanfield police received a report about harassment at Stanfield Secondary School.
10:09 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Irrigon High School on a report of drug activity.
1:35 p.m. A caller Locust Road, Milton-Freewater, reported a domestic disturbance.
1:57 p.m. A caller at Tri-Harbor Apartments, Umatilla, reported the theft of a vehicle.
8 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies received a complaint about a person illegally parking in the handicap parking spot at the Irrigon Shell Station. A deputy gave the driver a verbal warning.
8:40 p.m. A caller on Southeast Eight Street, Irrigon, reported someone let his chickens out, turned off the lights and left a “spitter bottle.” Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
Arrests, citations
April 8
Oregon State Police at 10:16 p.m. stopped a maroon Dodge R15 pickup on Interstate 84 heading west near milepost 182 for a traffic violation. The trooper eventually cited the driver, Daniel Atanacio Lopez Vega, 27, of Boardman, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and violating the basic rule (speeding at 92 mph in a 70 mph zone.) OSP also reported Lopez Vega had a blood-alcohol level of .16%, twice the legal limit.
Hermiston police arrested Sergio Chavez Ochoa, 62, for driving DUII (alcohol), reckless driving, reckless endangering, driving with a suspended/revoked license, refusal to take a breath test and failure to install ignition interlock device.
April 10
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hulfrano Lopez Jr., 22, of Hermiston, for felony fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Ryan Fisher, 46, of Weston, for domestic violence counts of harassment and felony fourth-degree assault.
April 11
Pendleton police arrested Steven Moses Enko Jr., 21, for second-degree robbery and vehicle theft.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hiram Parker Paul Vickery, 61, for fourth-degree assault and a felony parole violation.
Pilot Rock police arrested Kenneth James Doughty, 35, for fleeting, reckless driving and driving while suspended or revoked.
Pendleton police arrested Donavan Chanse Budreau, 21, for first-degree theft and identity theft.
Milton-Freewater police during a traffic stop arrested a man who fled the week before.
Milton-Freewater Police Department reported officers at 8:10 p.m. responded to 917 Evans St. for a welfare check. Upon their arrival, a vehicle pulled up, and officers identified Joel Torres in the back seat.
Torres had an Oregon parole arrest warrant, according to MFPD, and last week he drove away as officers tried to arrest him.
The vehicle left and officers pulled it over for a stop. Torres tried to run away, but police this time caught him and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on the following: felony fleeing, resisting arrest, hit-and-run involving property, reckless endangering, reckless driving and on the warrant.
