MONDAY
2:10 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Irrigon Shell Station on East Highway 730 in Irrigon.
1:35 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Step Ahead Learning School on North Columbia Street in Milton-Freewater.
2:55 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at Irrigon SkatePark on Northeast Main Avenue
8:15 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Highway 395 South in Pendleton.
TUESDAY
3:06 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
4:54 a.m. — Police responded to a reported hit and run at the intersection of West Punkin Center Road and Sunshine Lane in Hermiston.
9:36 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southeast 15th Street in Pendleton.
10:20 a.m. — Police responded to a reported hit and run on Sunshine Lane in Hermiston.
2:23 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Appleton Road in Milton-Freewater.
4:45 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit and run at the intersection of East Punkin Center Road and Highway 395 North in Hermiston.
WEDNESDAY
1:23 a.m. — Police responded to two reports of a burglary on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
2:25 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Lake Drive in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Darryl James Cobb, 67, on three counts, including one count of failing to report as a sex offender and two counts of violating probation.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Leon Bowles, 45, on 10 misdemeanor counts of violating a restraining order and one felony count of violating probation.
