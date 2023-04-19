Monday, April 17
8:01 a.m. Someone came into the Umatilla Police Department to speak with an officer regarding illegal dumping. Police began an investigation.
10:58 a.m. A caller at Windy River Elementary, Boardman, reported she had a student come to school with a bruised and swollen eye. She stated the student said his mother hit him. She said the mother has since come and picked up the student because he was refusing to go to class. The caller requested an officer contact her back. Boardman police took a report.
11:01 a.m. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic disturbance on South Broad and East Bruce streets, Weston.
11:53 a.m. Boardman police responded to Boardman Marina on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
12:19 p.m. Pendleton police found graffiti at a property on Southgate. Police took a report.
12:58 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to West Coe Avenue, Stanfield, on a report of a female screaming. Stanfield police assisted.
2:53 p.m. Oregon State Police, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency agencies responded to Highway 207 near milepost 16B in southern Morrow County for a semitrailer that overturned. OSP reported the commercial vehicle was negotiating a sharp curve, got too close to the edge of the road and a tire sank into the soft shoulder. The semitrailer rolled onto the passenger side. Emergency services assisted with the injured driver, a 65-year-old man from Spokane Valley, Washington.
3:34 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Ringer Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
4:16 p.m. Pendleton police received a complaint about littering at Village Apartments.
4:56 p.m. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a dispatch from Oregon Department of Transportation on Highway 207, Heppner, stating they were towing a motor home to Hardman for a driver that does not have a license. They stated they advised the sheriff’s office incase the man attempted to drive the trailer home.
6:17 p.m. A caller at Bella Vistas Estates, Boardman, reported a black shepherd-type dog at this location barks nonstop and stated the dog is tied up to a tree all day long. Police responded and told the owner of the dog can’t be tied up for that long and to have a remedy for it barking all day.
9:28 p.m. Stanfield police responded to Echo City Hall, Echo, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
9:53 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Boylen Lane, Pendleton, on a report of someone who drove their vehicle into their neighbor’s yard.
10:13 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Southwest 28th Street on a report of domestic disturbance.
10:50 p.m. A 911 caller on Maxwell Lane, Hermiston, reported his ex-partner is trying to force him out of the house. Stanfield police responded.
Tuesday, April 18
8:56 a.m. Milton-Freewater police received a report of graffiti at Yantis Park.
9:11 a.m. A caller on Canal Lane, Boardman, reported there are 10 of his neighbor’s cows in his alfalfa field. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office contacted the cow’s owner and he went to round them up.
10:20 a.m. Hermiston police responded to West Hartley Avenue on a report of a fight.
11:52 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies took a report of graffiti on Banks Lane, Hermiston.
12:50 p.m. A male came into the Hermiston Police Department to report he and another male were assaulted last night. Police took a report.
1:28 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Irrigon Elementary School on a report of a student in possession of marijuana. A report was taken.
3:15 p.m. Boardman police initiated activity at Brenda’s Turn to deal with a metal roof covering on the carport which was flapping in the wind and making a lot of noise.
6 p.m. A 911 caller on Diagonal Boulevard, Umatilla, reported their mom and dad are fighting. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
6:09 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to West Columbia Lane on a report of a restraining order violation.
7:28 p.m. A caller reported the theft of a display table and chair outside the Dollar General, Milton-Freewater.
9:52 p.m. A caller on Kinkade Road Southwest, Boardman, reported their Gray Honda was stolen about an hour ago. Police took a report.
Wednesday, April 19
5:28 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Truax Chevron Station, Milton-Freewater, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
Arrests, citations
April 17
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Benjamin Isaac Lowe, 40, for fleeing, reckless driving and on warrants.
April 18
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gerardo Venegas, 33, for one count of first-degree sexual assault with an object. His bail was set at $100,000.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Luis Mesteth Aguilar, 36, for two counts of unauthorized entry into a vehicle and two counts of vehicle theft.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Alexander Holuka, 20, for felony fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.
Oregon State Police arrested Ofelia Lucinda Ramirez, 32, for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a federally controlled substance, frequenting a place where drugs are and felon in possession of a weapon.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Yuliana Lara Madrigal, 31, for fourth-degree assault and harassment.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.