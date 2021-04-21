MONDAY
1:58 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at the Boardman Fire Hall on Southwest Wilson Road in Boardman.
11:00 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
1:01 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
4:13 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Oregon Trail Store & Deli on Old Oregon Trail in Meacham.
4:19 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit and run at Pilot Truck Stop on South Highway 395 in Stanfield.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Katherine Ann House, 45, on one felony count of the unauthorized use of a vehicle.
•The Umatilla County Jail arrested Gerald Leroy Leach, 59, on four misdemeanor counts, including one count of second-degree criminal trespass, one count of second-degree disorderly conduct, one count of harassment and one count of resisting arrest.
