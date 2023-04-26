Monday, April 24
8:22 a.m. Umatilla police responded to Switzler Storage on a report of a break in.
9:09 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies received a report of a burglary on East Currant Street, Athena.
10:43 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Moens Road, Adams, on a report of a disturbance.
11:19 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the 800 block of Southeast 15th Street on a report of an assault. Police made an arrest.
11:55 a.m. A caller in Hermiston reported their daughter was having a mental breakdown and broke her mother’s foot.
11:57 a.m. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident on Northeast Sixth Street, Irrigon, who reported their yellow Lab named Charlie has been missing since April 19. The dog’s owner stated she suspects her dog was stolen.
1:56 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Interstate 82 on-ramp, on a report of a man panhandling and wearing a yellow vest.
4:25 p.m. Stanfield police responded to a residence in Echo on a report of drug activity involving juveniles and marijuana.
5:06 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the 1900 block of Southwest Goodwin Avenue on a report of a burglary.
7:07 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Kunze Lane and Tower Road, Boardman, on a report of a half-clothed woman who seemed intoxicated walking down the road. Deputies provided the woman with a courtesy ride.
7:47 p.m. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a resident on West Sperry Street, Heppner, about a dog urinating and defecating in a neighbor’s yard.
9:31 p.m. Stanfield police responded to South Main Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Tuesday, April 25
3:03 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the 3100 block of Southwest Riverview Drive on a report of a burglary.
7:25 a.m. A caller on Northwest Main Avenue, Irrigon, reported he had two dogs run off that were harassing his sheep. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
8:34 a.m. A caller on John Day Street, Umatilla, reported their neighbor has been sporadically playing loud base-heavy music since 7:30 a.m.. Police responded.
10:12 a.m. A caller at Irrigon Shell Station, Irrigon, reported the use of counterfeit bills. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
12:10 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Vista Trailer Park, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
12:42 p.m. A caller on Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston, stated she had been wanting to report drug activity in her trailer court for sometime and was doing it now because it has gotten worse since December. Hermiston police took a report.
1:11 p.m. Hermiston police responded to North First Street on a report of a fight.
1:56 p.m. Umatilla police initiated activity on Van Buren Drive, on a report of a noise complaint. The officer advised they turn down the music.
3:55 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the former Round-Up Charburger on a report of a fight.
4:47 p.m. Umatilla police and other emergency services responded to McNary Market on a report of a 36-year-old male who possibly overdosed on fentanyl.
4:57 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the 1400 block of Southwest 37th Street on a report of an assault.
5:08 p.m. Hermiston police responded to Northeast Fourth Place on a report of a burglary.
5:38 p.m. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report about graffiti in the main bathroom at Irrigon Marina, Irrigon.
6:38 p.m. Hermiston police responded to South First Street on a report of an assault.
7:14 p.m. A caller on Sagebrush Road, Hermiston, reported hearing gunshots. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
8:15 p.m. A caller on Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater, reported hearing gunshots. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
9 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Blue Mountain Village Apartments on a report of a harassment.
9:39 p.m. Hermiston police responded to Southwest 10th Street on a report of a fight between a mother and daughter.
11:09 p.m. Hermiston police responded to East Quince Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:25 p.m. Hermiston police responded to Northwest Stockton Street on a report of harassment.
11:38 p.m. A caller at Space Age Fuel Station, Hermiston, reported she was in a white Honda Odyssey and her boyfriend would not let her out. Police responded.
Arrests, citations
April 24
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Saul Nathan Lopez, 18, for third-degree rape, four counts of third-degree sexual abuse and 13 counts of second-degree online sexual corruption of a child.
Boardman police arrested Curtis James Drury, 41, for second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
