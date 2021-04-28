MONDAY
6:43 a.m. - Police responded to a reported burglary on East Newport Avenue in Hermiston.
9:48 a.m. - Police responded to a reported assault on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
11:21 a.m. - Police responded to a reported burglary on West Coe Avenue in Stanfield.
11:35 a.m. - Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at the intersection of Birch Creek and Spofford Road in Milton-Freewater.
12:00 p.m. - Police responded to a reported burglary on Northeast Moe Lane in Hermiston.
12:21 p.m. - A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast California Avenue in Irrigon.
3:41 p.m. - A domestic disturbance occurred on Polk Avenue in Umatilla.
TUESDAY
12:37 a.m. - A domestic disturbance occurred at Wildwood RV Park on Wildwood Lane in Umatilla.
6:42 a.m. - Police responded to a reported burglary on South Main Street in Pendleton.
4:35 p.m. - Police responded to a reported assault on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
6:21 p.m. - A domestic disturbance occurred at the intersection of Northeast Douglas Street and Northeast Fourth Street in Pilot Rock.
8:31 p.m. - Police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
9:14 p.m. - A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Madrona Drive in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Gerald Leroy Leach, 59, on five counts, including one count of second-degree criminal trespassing, one count of second-degree disorderly conduct, one count of interfering with public transportation, one count of interfering with a peace officer and one count of resisting arrest.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Castina Fern Shippentower, 36, on three counts, including felony counts of dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs and a misdemeanor count of failing to appear in court.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Richard Dean Holmes, 28, on fifteen counts, including three counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of coercion, one felony count of the unlawful use of a weapon, one count of attempting to elude/flee law enforcement, one count of reckless driving, three counts of reckless endangering, four counts of failing to appear, and one count of post-prison supervision sanction.
