Monday, April 3
12:44 a.m. Hermiston police responded to Northeast Aspen Drive on a report of harassment.
1:13 a.m. Boardman police responded to Boardman and Columbia avenues Northwest on a report of a mortar firework set off in the area.
1:21 a.m. Boardman police responded to Port View Apartments on a report of a woman’s brother banging on the door of her apartment and refusing to leave.
6:04 a.m. A caller at Port of Morrow Maintenance Shop, Boardman, reported between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. someone climbed over the fence, stole some property and then kicked down a door to get out. The caller stated there is video footage of the incident. Boardman police responded and took a report.
7:26 a.m. A caller at Gar Swanson Road and Internet Parkway, Boardman, reported a trailer full of tools was taken from the Port of Morrow worksite. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and took a report.
7:32 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Triple M Truck, in Hermiston, on a report of a vehicle theft.
7:57 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Glen Haven Apartments, Heppner, on a report of a vehicle playing loud music every morning.
8:56 a.m. Hermiston police responded to Columbia Drive on a report of a restraining order violation.
9:01 a.m. Pendleton police responded to St. George Plaza on a report of a domestic disturbance.
10:33 a.m. A caller at PGE Coyote Springs Plant, Boardman, requested police assistance in identifying a male that was suspected of lighting fires around the property.
11:13 a.m. A caller at Frederickson Farms, Irrigon, reported the theft of a pickup and gooseneck trailer with equipment inside on April 1. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and took a report.
12:39 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies and other emergency services responded to Southwest Second Street and Southwest Nevada Avenue, Irrigon, on a report of a travel trailer on fire.
12:54 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Crossroads Church on a report of trespassing.
1:26 p.m. Hermiston police responded to East Gladys Avenue on a report of an armed subject. Police made an arrest.
1:47 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Hermiston Athletic Club, in Hermiston, on a report of trespassing.
3:10 p.m. A caller on Highway 730, Boardman, reported he had his “toy hauler” trailer parked near this location for the last couple of days and someone broke into it and stole all of his stuff. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and took a report.
4:55 p.m. A caller on Despain Gulch Road, Stanfield, made a report of fraud/forgery. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies took a report.
5 p.m. Hermiston police responded to West Hermiston Avenue on a report of harassment.
6:05 p.m. A caller on Southeast Matlock Street, Heppner, reported her rental house was listed on Facebook and a woman was attempting to sell it/rent it, and the caller wanted to know her options. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies contacted and advised her.
8:40 p.m. A caller at Castle Rock Apartments, Boardman, reported she heard what she thought was a gunshot but maybe it was a firework as it is on fire next to her car. She stated she was able to put out the fire but would like an officer to contact her. Boardman police and fire services responded and took a report.
8:50 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Umatilla River Road and Cooney Lane, Hermiston, on a report of a drunk driver.
8:52 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Birtrand Street, Hermiston, on a report of stalking.
9:33 Hermiston police responded to West Elm Avenue on a report of an armed subject.
Tuesday, April 4
2 a.m. Umatilla police responded to Banner Bank on a report of a disturbance involving someone screaming.
7:21 a.m. Hermiston police responded to West Hermiston Avenue on a report of an armed subject.
9:50 a.m. The Bank of Eastern Oregon in Athena reported fraud. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
9:54 a.m. Hermiston Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 81143 Highway 395, Hermiston, reported the theft of a vehicle.
10:06 a.m. Hermiston police responded to North First Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
12:03 p.m. A caller on West Main Street, Ione, reported someone stole his pickup the afternoon of April 1.
1:02 p.m. Emergency services responded to the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near Boardman for a vehicle that crashed, rolled and stopped on its side in a ditch. At least one person was transported to a local hospital.
1:19 p.m. Milton-Freewater police received a report of the theft of a 1989 Honda Civic sometime in the past few weeks from the 500 block of South Mill Street. Police recovered the car at the Out West Motel, 84040 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
2:21 p.m. A caller on Southwest 11th Street, Hermiston, reported someone is messing with her and her apartment. She stated her dog is now having anxiety attacks and that when she comes home sometimes lights are on and doors are shut when they had not been left that way. Police took a report.
3:06 p.m. Hermiston police responded to Southeast View Circle on a report of an assault.
4:27 p.m. A caller on Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston, reported seeing a stolen pickup. Police responded but were unable to locate the vehicle.
5:52 p.m. Boardman police received a complaint about a person who has been showing up and harassing a resident at the Wilson Road Mobile Home Park.
6:37 p.m. Hermiston police responded to Southwest 13th Place on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:09 p.m. Hermiston police responded to Northeast Grouse Court on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Arrests, citations
April 3
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Vernon Smith, 42, for dangerous drugs, criminal activity in drugs and on a state warrant.
April 4
Pendleton police arrested Alexandre Grimaud, 39, for nine counts of mail theft.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Casey Elizabeth Bradshaw, 34, for fourth-degree assault.
