MONDAY
1:45 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northwest Geer Road in Hermiston.
4:39 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Highway 395 South in Ukiah.
6:34 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Ace Mini Storage on Lind Road in Umatilla.
7:24 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northwest Geer Road in Hermiston.
7:47 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Northeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
TUESDAY
1:53 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on North First Street in Hermiston.
4:43 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Southwest Second Street in Irrigon.
7:53 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at Heppner Market Fresh on North Main Street in Heppner.
8:51 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Locust Trailer Court on North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater.
11:49 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Country Club Manor on Umatilla Avenue in Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Cody Mykel Holland, 31, on felony and misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault and misdemeanor harassment.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tracy Roy Copeland, 31, on three counts, including one felony count of strangulation and misdemeanor counts of menacing and fourth-degree assault.
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Robyn Lynn Stratton, 40, on two counts, including one felony count of identity theft and one misdemeanor count of fraud by credit card.
